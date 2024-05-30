Partly Cloudy 75°

Cleaning Crew Carjacked, K9 Helps Capture Suspects In Fredericksburg, Police Say

A 21-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested in a Fredericksburg carjacking, police said.

Joseph Wells and the backpack.

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg PD
Cecilia Levine
Officers were called to Carl D. Silver Parkway for the carjacking where a cleaning crew had been forced from their car at knifepoint on May 24, police said.

Joseph Wells, 21, of Stafford, and a juvenile both fled the area, authorities said.

K9 Officer DeCilles initiated a successful track, leading to both suspects hiding in a nearby field with difficult terrain. They were arrested without incident.

During the search, officers found that one had ditched a book bag in a large field with heavy grass. While an initial search failed to locate the book bag.

On May 26, a drone was used to locate the bag that was in the area near where the suspects had been hiding, police said.

Wells was charged with carjacking, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, attempted malicious wounding, and conspiracy. He was held without bond. A girl was arrested and charged with carjacking, trespassing, and grand larceny.

