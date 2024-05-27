The 42-year-old man had attempted to rescue his 14-year-old son around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, just before witnesses lost sight of them both, the county sheriff's office said.

LCSO Marine Units, Mineral Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Anna Volunteer Rescue, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Spotsylvania County Fire & EMS Dive Team divers helped find and recover the bodies of the father and son, who were pronounced dead on the scene.

The bodies are both being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

The victims were from out of state, and their names are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any type of foul play.

Meanwhile, Maya Smith remains missing weeks after renting a boat on Lake Anna.

This is an active investigation, anyone who has information about this incident is asked to please call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at (540)967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466. All calls to LOUISA CRIME-SOLVERS are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

