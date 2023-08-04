Rent Dispute Ends In Standoff With Armed Suspect In Stafford County: Sheriff

Glenn Conner and the victim were arguing in a home on the 500 block of Ferry Road Thursday, Aug. 3, around noon, when Conner got a gun and brandished it toward the victim, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

A struggle ensued over the shotgun at which point the gun fired. No injuries were reported and the victim was able to flee to a neighbor's home, and call 911.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the road was shut down and citizens were asked to shelter in place as deputies made contact with the suspect, who was still within the residence," Decatur said.

Conner peacefully surrendered when he saw deputies outside the home, the sheriff said. He was arrested without further incident.

Conner sustained minor injuries from the struggle and was treated at the hospital. He was charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm, assault and battery, reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Conner was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

