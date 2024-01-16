'Public Drug Gathering' Interrupted By Deputies Outside Stafford Storage Facility: Sheriff

Over the weekend, three people in a Volkswagen were caught red-handed doing drugs outside an Extra Space Storage facility on Richmond Highway, prompting a response from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Upon arrival, deputies found the same vehicle reported by the caller in the parking lot, and when they approached, officials say that they spotted drug paraphernalia on the ground surrounding the vehicle, and all three were detained as a precaution.

According to investigators, the driver, Steven Rodriguez, 25, was wanted out of Stafford County for failing to make a previous court appearance, while two others in the car, Daniel Puerto Godoy, 21, of Woodbridge, and Autumn Seboria, 19, of Stafford were also found to be in possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl.

All three were charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances. Rodriguez was also charged with providing a false identity to law enforcement, identity theft, and an additional charge of possession of controlled substances.

Rodriguez and Godoy were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond while Seboria was held until sobering up, according to police.

No details about their next court appearances has been released by the department.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.