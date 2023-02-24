Woman Clocked Going 100+ MPH During Separate Police Pursuits In Custody: Stafford Sheriff

A woman with a proclivity of taking police on high-speed pursuits in Stafford County was finally tracked down in a Virginia hotel and taken into custody without incident, authorities announced.

Chelsea Geraghty, 29, of Stafford, is facing charges after putting police officers through the ringer earlier this month when she refused to stop for members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The long month for the sheriff’s office began shortly after noon on Friday, Feb. 10, when a deputy attempted to stop a driver with a revoked license on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive; however, rather than slow down, the driver sped away, launching a pursuit that led them to the southbound lanes of I-95, where speeds were clocked at 114 mph, officials said.

Police say that the pursuit was ultimately terminated that day as Geraghty entered Fredericksburg.

Her need for speed did not end there.

The following day, shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, the same deputy spotted Geraghty exiting the Red Roof Inn onto Warrenton Road.

He was able to catch up with her at the I-95 ramp and again attempted a traffic stop, which again was unsuccessful.

It is alleged that Geraghty took off at speeds over 120 mph on I-95 south, and once more the pursuit was called off when the driver entered Fredericksburg.

Geraghty was ultimately identified as a suspect, and warrants were obtained by the sheriff’s office for two counts each of felony eluding and driving after the forfeiture of a license. Deputies continued their search for her, but were unsuccessful until they had a break in the case on Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to investigators, deputies were tipped off that Geraghty may be in a Spotsylvania hotel, and she was arrested late on Thursday at the Country Inn and Suites without incident.

She was ordered without bond to the Rappahannock Regional Jail before being released by a judge on Friday, Feb. 24.

