Justin L. McGuire, of New Market, was heading north on Route 11/North Valley Pike when he crossed the centerline in a Toyota Tacoma, ran off the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, Virginia State Police said.

McGuire, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

