Police & Fire

Stafford County Drunk Driver Sends Friend To Hospital In Car Crash: Police

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Deputies said Sydney Jenkins was intoxicated when she crossed the center line on June 12 and crashed into an oncoming car on Brooke Road in Stafford County.
Deputies said Sydney Jenkins was intoxicated when she crossed the center line on June 12 and crashed into an oncoming car on Brooke Road in Stafford County. Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said a 22-year-old Spotsylvania woman was intoxicated when she sent three people to the hospital in a car crash earlier this month.

Sydney Jenkins faces several charges after the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said she crossed the center line on a curve along Brooke Road and into oncoming traffic after 8 p.m. on June 12. Her Mitsubishi Mirage collided with a Kia Optima, investigators said. 

A passenger in Jenkins' car suffered several broken bones, deputies said. Responders also took Jenkins and the other driver to an area hospital for minor injuries. 

Officials charged Jenkins with DUI, DUI maiming, and a traffic violation, deputies said. She was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail, officials said. 

