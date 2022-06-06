Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Man Going 100 MPH In 40 MPH Stafford Zone Was Drunk: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Onate Valencia
Onate Valencia Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said a man who blew past a deputy going 100 miles per hour in a 40-miles-per-hour zone was intoxicated. 

Onate Valencia, 28, got his Corvette into the triple-digit speeds as he bombed down Garrisonville Road in the early hours of Saturday, June 4, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He flashed past a sheriff's deputy just after 2:30 a.m. near North Stafford High School. 

Deputies said that Valencia slurred his words and smelled like alcohol when they pulled him over. Officials charged him with DUI, reckless driving, obstruction, and refusal, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said this is his second DUI in five years. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.