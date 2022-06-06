Man Going 100 MPH In 40 MPH Stafford Zone Was Drunk: Police

Authorities said a man who blew past a deputy going 100 miles per hour in a 40-miles-per-hour zone was intoxicated.

Onate Valencia, 28, got his Corvette into the triple-digit speeds as he bombed down Garrisonville Road in the early hours of Saturday, June 4, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He flashed past a sheriff's deputy just after 2:30 a.m. near North Stafford High School.

Deputies said that Valencia slurred his words and smelled like alcohol when they pulled him over. Officials charged him with DUI, reckless driving, obstruction, and refusal, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said this is his second DUI in five years.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.