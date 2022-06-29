Have You Seen His Man? Stafford County Authorities Want To Talk To You

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office hopes you've seen this man. If you have, they want to talk to you.

Deputies say he was involved in a hit and run in the Stafford Market Place Target parking lot earlier this month. He hit an unoccupied car, got out to check the damage, and hit it again as he tried to drive off, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man was driving a white Dodge Ram truck with Georgia license plates. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Stafford Sheriff's Deputy J.D. Hurt at 540-658-4400.

