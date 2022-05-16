Dead Dog In Hotel Room Leads To Animal Cruelty Charges For VA Pair: Sheriff

Employees at a Stafford hotel made a horrific discovery while cleaning one of the rooms: A dead dog.

The dog's owners, Ashanta Lyle, 20, and Khalil Lyle, 26, were charged with felony animal cruelty on Thursday, May 12, after the dog's body was found in a crate in a room at the Affordable Suites of America, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies collected the 3-year-old Feist mix April 8, and sent it for testing. It's unclear how the dog died or how long it had been deceased when workers found it.

A magistrate released the owners on an unsecured bond.

