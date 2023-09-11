Pick-Pocketer Targeting Older Female Shoppers Busted By Off-Duty Stafford Sheriff

The deputy was shopping at the store on the 10700 block of Patriot Highway when he noticed a man, later identified as Keith Andre Williams, of Manassas Park, following older female shoppers throughout the store on Saturday, Sept. 9, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Williams followed his likely victims and stood extremely close to them, the sheriff said. The off-duty deputy called for others to respond, and noticed Williams reach for a woman's purse and attempt to open it without being noticed, Decatur said.

The off-duty deputy and responding deputy quickly intervened and took the suspect into custody. After a review of the store’s security cameras, several other attempts were made with different female shoppers.

Williams, 50, was arrested for felony attempted pickpocketing and incarcerated under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

