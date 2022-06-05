Virginia's Brody Beverly 'Had Everything Going For Him' At The Time Of His Death (TRIBUTE)

A young man from Virginia had gotten to a really good point in his life until it was tragically cut short.

Brody Beverly made friends with everyone. His selfless nature, big smile and infectious laugh made the 23-year-old likable by everyone he encountered.

Beverly "was the type of person that would do anything for anyone in a split second," his girlfriend Allison Castellano said on a GoFundMe page organized in his honor. "He was always a happy soul that loved life and he touched every single person's heart that he came into contact with.

During his life Beverly made those connections as an Eagle Scout, a student at Old Dominion University and a part of the Sigma Nu fraternity. The young man graduated from ODU last year and had just started a new job, according to the GoFundMe.

Unfortunately, Beverly will killed in a construction accident in Stafford County on Wednesday, May 4. Now the community is coming together to remember the best parts of the Richmond native - and there were plenty.

"Adorably awkward and kind in all of the best ways," one Facebook user wrote. "I always admired your sense of self and how if you wanted something no one was going to get in your way...You will be so missed here on earth."

"The first time I met Brody he let me burn him with a cigarette (drunken stupidity) then we proceeded to bar hop the rest of the night and he became a very dear friend," another user said. "Had to be one of the most successful men I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. You will be missed Brody Beverly. I hope to hit the slopes with you again some day."

"He had worked so hard to get where he was, and he was in a place where he was content and had everything going for him," Castellano continued. "Please pray for his family and close friends as they are all going through a nightmare right now."

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to raise funds to cover the cost of Beverly's funeral. As of Friday, more than $2,900 of the campaign's $5,000 goal was donated. People can donate by clicking here.

