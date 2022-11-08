Election Day 2022: Hottest House Races In Virginia

Polls are open for the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The hot topic this midterm election season has been whether Republicans will become the majority in the House of Representatives after losing several seats in the 2018 midterms.

If the 435-member House flips to Republican control, that is considered a "referendum" on Joe Biden's first-term problems as president.

Here's a rundown of the key races in Virginia:

2nd Congressional District: Elaine Luria (D) has held the position since being elected in 2018, and is up against Jennifer Kiggans (R), who is a Navy veteran, just like Luria. The district is considered by election forecasters as a toss-up area, having changed party hands four times since 2000, according to Ballotpedia.

The district encompasses Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County, and the Eastern Shore.

7th Congressional District: Abigail Spanberger (D) is up against Yesli Vega (R). In 2018, Spanberger narrowly defeated then-incumbent David Brat (R), flipping the district's seat to Democratic for the first time since before 1971.

Vega, who has a background in local law enforcement, was elected to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in 2019, Ballotpedia says. If elected, she would be the state's first Hispanic member of Congress, NBC4 reports.

This newly drawn district includes most of Prince William County, and shares areas in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, and more.

10th Congressional District: Former Loudoun County prosecutor Jennifer Wexton (D), who has held her position since being elected in 2018, is up against Hung Cao (R).

Wexton has shown support for abortion rights and emphasized the importance of infrastructure spending, and drug reforms, WAMU reports.

Meanwhile, Cao, a former navy special operations officer and Vietnamese refugee, has mentioned pro-life policies and the importance of schools being "open and having political agendas removed from the classroom." according to his website.

The district includes all of Clarke County, Frederick County, and Loudoun County, parts of Fairfax County and Prince William County, as well as the independent cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, and Winchester.

Below is the complete list of candidates vying for seats in the state's 11 districts (* denotes incumbent):

District 1:

Robert J. Wittman (R) *

Herb Jones (D)

David Bruce Foster (I)

District 2:

Elaine Luria (D) *

Jennifer Kiggans (R)

District 3:

Robert C. Scott (D) *

Terry Namkung (R)

District 4:

Aston Donald McEachin (D) *

Leon Benjamin Sr. (R)

District 5:

Bob Good (R) *

Joshua Throneburg (D)

District 6:

Benjamin Lee Cline (R) *

Jennifer Lewis (D)

District 7:

Abigail Spanberger (D) *

Yesli Vega (R)

District 8:

Donald Sternoff Beyer Jr. (D) *

Karina Lipsman (R)

Teddy Fikre (I)

District 9:

H. Morgan Griffith (R) *

Taysha DeVaughan (D)

District 10:

Jennifer Wexton (D) *

Hung Cao (R)

District 11:

Gerald Edward Connolly (D) *

James Myles (R)

Polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

