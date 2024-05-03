Fair 63°

I-81 Dump Truck Crash

A 71-year-old dump truck driver was charged with reckless driving after he accidentally engaged the dump bed on his vehicle, causing it to detach and land on a Frederick County Sheriff's SUV on I-81, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Cecilia Levine
Gaylon Miller was heading north on I-81 when he engaged the dump bed of the 2005 Kenworth dump truck by mistake, raising it, causing it to hit the Route 46 bridge overpass around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, May 3 in Shenandoah County, Virginia State Police said.

The collision at milepost 292 caused the dump bed to detach from the truck, slide backwards, and land on a northbound 2022 Ford Explorer, which was driven by a Frederick County Sheriff's deputy, police said.

Miller, of Toms Brook, was charged with reckless driving and was not injured. The sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

