Deputy Struck Head-On By Repeat DUI Driver From Manassas In Stafford: Sheriff

Patricia Wilson, of Manassas, was heading west in the eastbound lanes coming directly at a Stafford County Sheriff's deputy on the Jessica Chaney Bridge just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy activated his emergency equipment to get Wilson to stop, however, she instead collided with his vehicle head-on, authorities said.

While no injuries were reported, Wilson said she couldn’t remember what happened or how she ended up in Stafford County. She had notable signs of intoxication, including the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, and while at first she denied consuming alcohol, she would later change her story stating she had “a little” bit of wine.

"A little bit can go a long way, considering she also had a DUI incident in Culpeper four months ago," the sheriff's office said.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, reckless driving, and failure to drive on the right side of the road. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

