Fugitive Didn't Make It Too Easy For Deputies To Arrest Him In Stafford: Sheriff

A Stafford County sheriff's deputy spotted Shawn Dao, 40, who was wanted out of Falls Church, Prince William County, and Stafford County, driving near Paradise Estates around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, Sheriff David Decatur said.

Dao, who was operating the vehicle on a revoked license due to a prior DUI, was immediately argumentative with the deputy who stopped his car, Decatur said.

Dao stated he didn’t need to identify himself, and rolled up his window, the sheriff said. When the deputy told him he needed to step out of the vehicle, Dao refused until he was removed from the car.

During a search incident to arrest, suspected drugs were found on Dao. He took the rather short road trip to Rappahannock Regional Jail, right next to where he was stopped, where he was served on his outstanding warrants, as well as, felony driving while revoked, possession of controlled substances, and obstruction of justice. Dao was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

