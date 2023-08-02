Fleeing Spotsy Driver Made Mistake That Led Deputies To FXB Hiding Spot

Tyrone Wilson was spotted going nearly 70 mph in a 45 mph school zone on July 22, in Stafford County, the sheriff's office said.

A Stafford County sheriff's deputy initiated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop; however, the vehicle sped up instead. A pursuit was kicked off as Wilson swerved into oncoming traffic on Richmond Highway, authorities said.

The pursuit continued onto Truslow Road, Havenwoods Way, and eventually back to Richmond Highway where deputies lost sight of the vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was found on Malvern Hill Court. While Wilson was able to flee that night, he forgot to collect all his legal documents, business cards, and phone.

Wilson was found hiding in an apartment within Fredericksburg on Tuesday, Aug. 1, around 3:10 p.m., and arrested, authorities said.

He was charged with two counts of felony eluding, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of crossing the double yellow line, driving while suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign, four counts of failure to obey traffic lights.

For a bit of icing on this cake, he was also wanted out of Hopewell, VA for failure to appear, and was served on the outstanding warrant. Wilson was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

