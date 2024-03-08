Flasher Putting On Show From Setter Circle Apartment Wanted For Indecent Exposure, Sheriff Says

The man, who authorities declined to name, was seen exposing his genitals in the window of an apartment on Setter Circle around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, the county sheriff's office said.

Deputy Hall made contact with the suspect in that apartment who, not shockingly, was barely dressed. Instead of continuing the conversation, the suspect refused to identify himself and closed the door on deputies.

Hall was able to identify the suspect and obtained warrants for indecent exposure and obstruction of justice.

