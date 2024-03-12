DUI Driver Fakes Kidnapping In Stafford, Buddy Busted With Drugs: Cops

In fact, Hunter Wellen's "kidnappers" were just his friends, the sheriff's office said.

Trouble began around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, March 10, when Wellen called 911 saying he was being kidnapped, County Sheriff David Decatur said.

First Sgt. Purcell arrived to Battery Point Drive to find an intoxicated Wellen and his friends in the car, Decatur said.

One of the occupants in the vehicle, 36-year-old Stacey Davis, of Stafford was found to have been wanted out of Stafford for contempt of court, police said. She was also discovered to be in possession of drugs, Decatur said.

Deputy D.S. Jett responded to conduct field sobriety tests on Wellen, who ran into a closed, front door, which stopped him in his tracks, the sheriff said.

He was charged with driving under the influence and obstruction of justice and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond. Davis was served on her outstanding warrant and was held on a $1,500 secured bond. Charges for possession of controlled substances were pending.

