Deputy Feels Voltage Feet From Crash That Downed Live Wires In Stafford

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Admiral Drive and Wilson Cove in Aquia Harbour. when the tractor trailer struck a power line, causing damage to the poles.

Live wires fell across the vehicle, too.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicators and bystanders told the driver to remain in the truck until the power could be turned off. Deputies secured the scene and Deputy G.P. McCaulley said voltage could be felt through ground at 15 feet away.

Deputy S.C. Martin provided an escort for Dominion Virginia Power through the subdivision to expedite their response to the scene.

The driver was uninjured and the truck was not damaged, however damage to the poles, wires and equipment is estimated at $50,000.

