Convenience Store Shooting Prompts Police Presence In Stafford

A shooting brought a large police presence to a Stafford convenience store Saturday, May 6.

A shooting brought a large police presence to a Stafford convenience store Saturday, May 6. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Stafford County Sheriff
Cecilia Levine
A man was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following an incident at the Quick Mart on Onville Road sometime after 9 p.m., the county sheriff's department said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, and a large law enforcement presence was at the scene. 

The suspect was described as a thin black male wearing a white shirt and black mask. Anyone with information is urged to call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.

