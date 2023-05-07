Convenience Store Shooting Prompts Police Presence In Stafford

A man was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following an incident at the Quick Mart on Onville Road sometime after 9 p.m., the county sheriff's department said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, and a large law enforcement presence was at the scene.

The suspect was described as a thin black male wearing a white shirt and black mask. Anyone with information is urged to call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.

