Chardonnay Was Drink Of Choice For DUI Stafford Driver With 2-Year-Old In Car: Sheriff

Donna Boykin was spotted by Detective Sergeant M.E. Steininger heading north on Richmond Highway near Courthouse Road, around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

The hawk-eyed detective saw the vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel multiple times and even hit a curb as they entered the KFC parking lot. Steininger radioed to Deputy C.S. Harding for a traffic stop.

He made contact with both the driver, who had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the well-known odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, as well as, the two-year-old in the back seat. When Harding asked the driver what she had consumed, the driver advised she had some Chardonnay.

The driver, identified as Donna Boykin, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2 with a child, and felony child neglect. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond, while the two-year-old was turned over to her mother.

