Broken Skull Among Injuries Suffered By VA Firefighter In Crash En Route To Work, Family Says

Support is on the rise for a Virginia and Maryland firefighter who was in a crash on his way to work.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Christian Bomgardner was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries in the crash on Monday, March 25, John Wright, President-Emeritus of the Frederick County, Virginia Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 4145, said on a GoFundMe.

Bomgardner went into emergency surgery to stabilize his injuries and remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Wright said. 

On Facebook, Bomgardner's wife Audrie said he did not suffer damage to any vital organs, however, broke his leg in multiple places, fractured his skull, and broke his nose.

"He’s still in a lot of pain and will need time to recover," Aurdie said.

Bomgardner is also a volunteer for Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services, the agency said.

Click here to donate to Bomgardner's family.

