4th DUI For Pickup Driver With Revoked License Making Illegal U-Turn In Stafford: Sheriff

Jonathan McCarroll was spotted by a Stafford County Sheriff's sergeant heading east on the divergent diamond on Courthouse Road just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the sheriff's office said.

McCarroll was in a pickup truck trying to make illegal turn in onto I-95 south, authorities said.

"Having witnessed the driver commit a clear traffic violation despite the clearly labeled no turn sign, [the sergeant] initiated a traffic stop," police said.

McCarroll immediately placed his hands out the driver’s window and advised he knew she would be taking him to jail, the sheriff's office said. McCarroll advised he had a suspended license and that was the reason he would once again end up in Rappahannock Regional Jail.

While conversing with him, the sergeant figured that would not be the only reason, for she saw an open can of alcohol next to McCarroll, as well as, several signs of intoxication.

It was later discovered McCarroll’s driver’s license was revoked due to prior DUI convictions, three of them to be exact, the sheriff's office said.

McCarroll was charged with fourth offense driving under the influence within ten years, felony driving with a revoked DUI license, driving after forfeiture of his license, drinking while driving, and the traffic offense. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.