Wanted Woman Tries Ramming Cops, Bystander With Car At Dumfries Party: Police

McKayla Nicole Strait, of Woodbridge, is wanted on three counts of attempted malicious wounding on a law enforcement officer, and one count of attempted malicious wounding, Prince William County police said.

Strait was spotted by police responding to a large party on the 16700 block of Interstate Drive in Dumfries around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Prince William County police said.

As officers were investigating, they realized Strait was actively wanted. But when they tried approaching her, she got into a car and drove straight toward the officers, PWC police said.

The officers and a nearby 37-year-old man jumped out of the way as Strait sped off, hitting multiple unoccupied cars, before placing the vehicle in reverse and almost striking another officer, authorities said.

She then fled the area at a high rate of speed. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Strait, who remains at large.

