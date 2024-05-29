Gunman Who Beat 53-Year-Old With Metal Baton At Gas Pump Arrested In Woodbridge, Police Say

Gregory Robinson, of Woodbridge, had been wanted for the May 22 incident at the Dale Boulevard 7-Eleven, Prince William County police said.

The investigation revealed the victims, a 26-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, parked at a gas pump when a white Buick parked in front of their vehicle around 11:45 a.m.

The driver of the Buick, later identified as Robinson, got out and began arguing with the victims while pulling a firearm from his waistband, police said. At one point during the encounter, Robinson pushed the 26-year-old man before retrieving an extendable metal baton and hitting the 53-year-old victim multiple times, police said

Robinson left the area prior to police arriving on scene. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Robinson, who was arrested the following day and charged with malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery.

