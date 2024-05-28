Mostly Cloudy 80°

Road Rage Driver Who Pulled Gun On Another Motorist Arrested In Woodbridge, Police Say

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for pulling a gun on another motorist in Prince William County Friday, May 25.

Ryan Butler.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
A driver later identified as Ryan Butler, of Woodbridge, pointed a gun at the other driver around 10:50 p.m. on Richmond highway near American Eagle Boulevard, county police said.

Both parties left the area and no shots were fired. While investigating the incident, found Butler near Oak Valley Drive and Oak Tree Lane, where he was detained without incident. 

Butler was arrested Monday, May 27 and charged with brandishing a firearm. He was held without bond.

