The victim, who is under the age of 18, was in a restroom at Gar-Field Senior High School on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge when Lamine Mellouk came inside and sexually assaulted her on Oct. 18, Prince William County police said.

The girl reported the incident to a family member who contacted police. Mellouk was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was released on a court summons.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.