Steven Humphries Of Triangle Dies, 31

"Those who knew Steven, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives," his obituary reads. "He brought much laughter and joy to everyone he met, and he will be missed tremendously."

Born in Woodbridge, Steven grew up in Triangle and went on to live in Colorado before returning to Triangle in 2022.

A GoFundMe account launched in an effort to aid his wife, Bri, had raised more than $7,800 as of Wednesday, May 3.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 6, at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Stafford at 1 p.m.

