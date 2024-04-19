Smirking Ex-Con Arrested In Armed Robbery Of Money Transfer Company In Prince William: Police

Dwayne Selman-Nevelle, 37, of Dumfries, walked into RIA Money Transfers on Richmond Highway around 11:50 a.m. March 27, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from employees, Prince William County police said.

Selman-Nevelle took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a silver or light- colored Ford Explorer, police said. No injuries were reported.

On April 15, detectives arrested Selman-Nevelle, charging him with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It wasn't immediately clear what he was previously convicted for.

