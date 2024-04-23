Alejandro Jose Abarca Pena died on Tuesday, April 9, after a battle with cancer, according to a campaign launched for his family. More than $9,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Alejandro's family as of Tuesday, April 23.

According to his obituary, Alejandro grew up in Manassas and Front Royal and was a third grader at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.

"Alejandro was a wonderful child, as many children, he had a fascination for monster trucks early in life. He used to love going to monster trucks events, that changed as he grew a bit older," his obituary says. "He loved books and used to visit Manassas Library quite often with his Mum. He loved and collected books of Coco the Dragon, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Wings of Fire and so many more."

Alejandro had a large collection of Pokemon cards and enjoyed running, having participated in races, and was an "exceptional" soccer player, his obituary continues.

"As the beloved son of my friend Carolina, Alejandro was the center of her world," Alma Guttierez writes on the GoFundMe campaign. "His laughter filled their home with so much joy, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void in her heart. His memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him."

Services were held April 16. Click here for Alejandro's complete obituary and here to donate to the family.

