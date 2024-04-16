Woodbridge resident Shanna Deniece Freeman, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with strangulation following an incident that was reported in a home on Getty Lane in late March.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 to the 13500 block of Getty Lane in Woodbridge to investigate an assault that was reported inside an area home involving Freeman.

The investigation determined that two days earlier, Freeman allegedly placed her hands around the neck of the child and lifted her off the ground until the situation was broken up and the girl notified a family member about the incident.

Minor injuries were reported.

Following an investigation into the domestic disturbance, a warrant was issued for Freeman, though she remained elusive until being located by officers and arrested on Monday, April 15.

Bond information for Freeman was unavailable on Tuesday, and her court date is pending, according to police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.