Donnell Tyquan Epps was heading north at a high rate of speed on Redwing Drive in a 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he lost control of the car and left the roadway around 2:30 a.m. near Shallow Court, county police said.

The vehicle went into a ravine, causing the vehicle to roll over. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where Epps, the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

