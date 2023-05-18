Shirtless Teen Gunman Apprehended For Dumfries Murder Over Family Dispute: Police

On Thursday, May 18, detectives apprehended a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man in Dumfries in November last year.

Demetrious Levar Graham, a US Marine Corps veteran, was shot and killed shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 last year in the area of Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries by an unknown assailant who proceeded to flee on foot, police say.

After being shot several times, Graham rolled across the street unconscious before his vehicle came to a rest against a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Video surveillance (see above) captured the armed suspect wearing no shirt with his face covered walking along the sidewalk.

The suspect is then seen firing multiple rounds towards the vehicle as it drove by before fleeing on foot, while the vehicle continued moving across the roadway before striking the parked vehicle and stopping.

Investigators were able to to identify the teen as a suspect, who allegedly sought out Graham after a dispute with a family member in a nearby home before the shooting.

Police have not released the name of the teen suspect, who will not be tried as an adult due to his age at the time of the shooting.

An warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, May 17.

The teen was charged with:

Murder;

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

He was served on the charges when he appeared in court on Thursday for an unrelated matter.

This was an isolated incident and no additional suspects are being sought, investigators noted.

