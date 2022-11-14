Contact Us
Police ID Man Found Shot Dead In Car In Prince William County

Nicole Acosta

Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

Authorities have identified the man who was found shot to death inside a car in Prince William County over the weekend.

Demetrious Levar Graham, 44, was shot and killed inside a vehicle near Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries on Saturday, Nov. 12, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers discovered the Woodbridge resident's body in the driver's seat just after 5:30 a.m., when they responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area, they said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit an online tip by clicking here.

