VIDEO: Police In Prince William County Search For Shirtless Gunman Wanted For Suspected Murder

New video and information has been released in Virginia by police investigators in Prince William County who are attempting to locate a shooting suspect who gunned down a Woodbridge man last month.

Demetrious Levar Graham, 44, was shot and killed shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the area of Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries by an unknown assailant who proceeded to flee on foot, police say.

After being shot several times, Graham rolled across the street unconscious before his vehicle came to a rest against a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police say that video surveillance (see above) captured the armed suspect wearing no shirt with his face covered walking along the sidewalk. The suspect is then seen firing multiple rounds towards the man’s vehicle as it drove by before fleeing on foot, with the vehicle continued moving across the roadway before striking the parked vehicle and stopping.

As the investigation continues, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Prince William County Police Department for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the murder suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the information or shooter has been asked to contact the department’s tip line by calling (703) 792-7000 or to submit information online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.