Serial Abuser Accused Of Abducting, Assaulting Woman In Prince William County

David Ian Lucey, 37, of Stafford, was apprehended on Sunday, May 7 following into an alleged aggravated assault that was reported late last month in the 4300 block of Inn Street in Triangle.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to Inn Street, where there was a report of a domestic disturbance that had just taken place.

The investigation determined that a 38-year-old woman and Lucey were driving along Inn Street when they got into a verbal altercation that turned physical when he grabbed the victim’s neck.

When she said she was going to call the police, officials say that Lucey grabbed the phone and continued driving until a second verbal altercation was reported while the two were traveling on Dumfries Road, where he allegedly grabbed the woman again and struck her head on the dashboard.

It is alleged that Lucey then drove to a nearby business, at which point the woman was able to get free and fled the area. She reported minor injuries.

During the investigation into the reported assault, officers were able to track down both the victim and Lucey, who allegedly assaulted the woman again after the initial reported incident.

Lucey was charged with:

Strangulation;

Abduction;

Two counts of assault;

Destruction of property;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

He is being held without bond and his initial court date is pending.

