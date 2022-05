A man from Prince William County has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer, authorities said.

John Kenealy, of Woodbridge, repeatedly called the same business identifying himself as an officer from May 1-2, Prince William County Police said.

During a recorded call on Monday, Kenealy gave his name while identifying himself as an officer. He was later arrested and charged accordingly on Wednesday.

