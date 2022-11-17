VA Man Nabbed At Dulles Airport After Fatally Shooting Ex-GF, Man, Dog Inside Home: PD

A 24-year-old Virginia man is in custody after authorities say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, another man, and a dog inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The unidentified suspect led authorities to Dulles International Airport, where he was arrested around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting deaths of Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge, and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were initially called to a home on the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

There, cops found two adults, a man, and a woman, along with a pitbull mix dog, who were shot inside the basement of the home, they said.

Gainey was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams was brought to a local hospital, where he died later that morning, police said.

The dog had also suffered serious injuries, and was humanely euthanized, they said.

Investigators believe the suspect, who was later identified as Gainey's ex-partner, had broken into the home before the shooting and fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

A search involving Virginia State Police and Fairfax County police ensued, and authorities eventually spotted the gunman's vehicle in a short-term parking lot at Dulles International Airport, they said.

Charges are pending against the man, who was only identified as a Woodbridge resident.

The incident remains under investigation.

