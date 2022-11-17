Suspect In Custody After Sexually Assaulting Sunoco Employee In Virginia, Police Say

A suspect accused of sexually assaulting a gas station worker in Prince William County has been arrested, authorities said.

Davondre Marcel Lambert, 22, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with sexual battery in connection with the Oct. 25 incident, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Sunoco located at 7203 Sudley Rd. in Manassas.

The 43-year-old woman was stocking shelves when a man approached her from behind and made "inappropriate gestures," police said.

When another employee began taking photos of the man, he fled the store, according to police.

The suspect was later identified as Lambert, of no fixed address, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 3.

His court date was pending.

