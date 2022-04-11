Suspect At Large After Sexually Assaulting Sunoco Employee In Virginia

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect who sexually assaulted a gas station worker in Prince William County.

The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Sunoco on the 7200 block of Sudley Road in Manassas, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The 43-year-old woman was stocking shelves when a man approached her from behind and made "inappropriate gestures", police said.

When another employee began taking photos of the man, he fled the store, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Davondre Marcel Lambert, 22, of no fixed address, on Thursday, Nov. 3 and a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of sexual battery.

He stands 5'8", weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.