A woman has died at an area hospital nearly two weeks after a crash in Prince William County involving a driver who was possibly intoxicated.

Manassas resident Jessica Lynn Randall, 32, died on Friday following a crash that was reported earlier this month near a busy intersection involving a pick-up truck driver, police say.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, officers were called to a stretch of Yates Ford Road near Evans Ford Road in Manassas, where there was a reported crash involving the truck and a 1993 Buick Roadmaster.

The investigation determined that the 56-year-old driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Yates Ford Road approaching Evans Ford Road when the Buick, traveling eastbound on Yates Ford Road, entered the intersection in front of the truck.

Both vehicles collided in the intersection.

The 46-year-old driver of the Buick and Randall were rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a dog in the Roadmaster was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, April 26, investigators say that the department was advised that Randall died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Buick is expected to survive.

Alcohol appears to be a factor for the driver of the Buick, according to police.

