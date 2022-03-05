Northern VA Driver Socks Police Officer After Brief Pursuit: Authorities

A Virginia driver who refused to stop for police hit an officer trying to take him into custody, authorities said.

Prince Williams County police saw a man, later identified as Kendall Raymone Rivers, 27, of Woodbridge, swerving out of his lane near Jefferson Davis Highway and Wayside Drive in Dumfries on Saturday, April 30 at 8:45 pm, according to the Prince William Police Department.

When officers attempted to make the stop, Rivers allegedly disregarded the officer's emergency equipment and continued driving, eventually losing control of his vehicle, striking stopped vehicles at the intersection of Dumfries Road, say officials.

The collision caused Rivers' vehicle to become disabled, and officers attempted to take Rivers into custody, which he resisted. The struggle resulted in Rivers striking an officer, say police.

Both Rivers and the officer he struck were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and an investigation revealed narcotics in the accused's possession, reported police.

Rivers was charged with assault on a police officers and a slew of drug and driving offenses.

