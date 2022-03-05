Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudon
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Police & Fire

Northern VA Driver Socks Police Officer After Brief Pursuit: Authorities

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Kendall Raymone Rivers
Kendall Raymone Rivers Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A Virginia driver who refused to stop for police hit an officer trying to take him into custody, authorities said.

Prince Williams County police saw a man, later identified as  Kendall Raymone Rivers, 27, of Woodbridge, swerving out of his lane near  Jefferson Davis Highway and Wayside Drive in Dumfries on Saturday, April 30 at 8:45 pm, according to the Prince William Police Department. 

When officers attempted to make the stop, Rivers allegedly disregarded the officer's emergency equipment and continued driving, eventually losing control of his vehicle, striking stopped vehicles at the intersection of Dumfries Road, say officials. 

The collision caused Rivers' vehicle to become disabled, and officers attempted to take Rivers into custody, which he resisted. The struggle resulted in Rivers striking an officer, say police.

Both Rivers and the officer he struck were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and an investigation revealed narcotics in the accused's possession, reported police.

Rivers was charged with assault on a police officers and a slew of drug and driving offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.