'Modern-Day Bonnie And Clyde' Targeted Woman's Ex Hours After Wishing A Happy Birthday In VA

A Fredericksburg woman will spend years behind bars after planning a very special and bloody birthday present for her ex-boyfriend.

Erann Ohse, 25, of Fredericksburg has pleaded to a host of charges after texting her ex before turning around and conspiring with a new paramour to drive an hour to murder him and a female friend, according to the Louisa County Commonwealth Attorney.

On March 29, 2022, prosecutors say that Ohse and Andrew Poindexter, 26, of King George County, took the trek to Louisa County, where they went to her ex-boyfriend’s house wearing ski masks with handguns and multiple magazines loaded with ammunition.

Prosecutors say that the pair unsuccessfully attempted to force their way through the front door, at which point Ohse fired multiple 9mm rounds into her ex’s bedroom window, striking a woman inside on the shoulder.

An emergency call was immediately placed by the victims inside the house, who were able to provide police with a description of the Chevrolet Camaro the two fled the area in.

Deputies from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office were able to quickly track down the suspect vehicle, and a high-speed pursuit was launched, with speeds clocked as high as 120 mph.

After losing sight of the Camaro during the pursuit, investigators ultimately tracked Ohse and Poindexter to a cul-de-sac near the Hanover County line, where they were standing outside the Camaro.

A search of the two uncovered Ohse’s loaded teal 9mm handgun and an empty magazine in her jacket pocket. Deputies also found ski masks with the pair’s DNA, disposable gloves, and nearly a pound of marijuana.

The investigation into the attempted murder determined that Ohse was previously in a relationship with the intended victim, which ended a month prior to the incident.

Officials noted that hours before arriving at his Louisa County home, Ohse had been sending text messages to her ex wishing him a happy birthday before getting in the car and driving to kill him.

Ohse pleaded guilty to:

Attempted second-degree murder;

Malicious wounding;

Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Attempted armed burglary;

Destruction of property;

Eluding law enforcement.

Poindexter previously pleaded guilty to similar charges and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“These two thought they were the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but now they’ll have to face the serious consequences people face when they commit violent crimes in Louisa County,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Goodman said.

Ohse is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 10, when she will face up to 63 years in prison. Poindexter is scheduled to be sentenced later that month and faces 70 years in prison.

