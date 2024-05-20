A Few Clouds 58°

Howard Jenkins Arrested In Woodbridge

A man who pulled a gun on a woman and robbed her of her purse in a hotel room racked up additional charges during his arrest when he assaulted a police officer, officials in Prince William County said.

Howard Jenkins.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
The 41-year-old victim was in a hotel room on Horner Road in Woodbridge with Howard Bernard Jenkins, 43, and one other man when Jenkins pulled out a gun and robbed her of her purse and phone around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, PWC police said.

Jenkins and the other man fled in the victim's vehicle, but Jenkins returned to the hotel where he was detained, police said. As officers escorted Jenkins out of the hotel, he actively resisted and kicked an officer, police said. Minor injuries were reported. 

Jenkins was later arrested and charged assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, and grand larceny.

