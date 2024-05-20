The 41-year-old victim was in a hotel room on Horner Road in Woodbridge with Howard Bernard Jenkins, 43, and one other man when Jenkins pulled out a gun and robbed her of her purse and phone around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, PWC police said.

Jenkins and the other man fled in the victim's vehicle, but Jenkins returned to the hotel where he was detained, police said. As officers escorted Jenkins out of the hotel, he actively resisted and kicked an officer, police said. Minor injuries were reported.

Jenkins was later arrested and charged assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, and grand larceny.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.