Police & Fire

Chesapeake Walmart Shooting Kills Seven Including Gunman: Police

Cecilia Levine
Sam's Circle Walmart
Sam's Circle Walmart Photo Credit: Google Maps

A shooting rampage left seven people dead including the gunman at a Chesapeake, VA Walmart Tuesday, Nov. 22 — just two days before Thanksgiving, authorities said.

Police used tactical force to enter the Battlefield Boulevard Walmart at Sam's Circle on reports of an "active shooter" at 10:12 p.m., and found multiple bodies, a Chesapeake police spokesman told reporters.

Authorities later confirmed seven victims, including the shooter, and one person near the entrance of the store.

