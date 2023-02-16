Cat-Throwing Man On The Run After Assaulting Woman In Woodbridge, Police Say

Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man wanted for assaulting a woman and abusing her cat earlier this month.

An alert was issued by the Prince William County Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 16 for Fredericksburg resident Tyler Alexander Sadoff, 20, who is wanted on animal cruelty and other charges in Virginia after an altercation with a 21-year-old woman.

The violent incident played out shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge.

According to police, Sadoff and the woman, who was described as an acquaintance, got into a verbal altercation earlier that day, with the latter storming off, only to return home to find her Maine-Coon Tabby cat injured and lying on the floor.

It is alleged that when she went to pick up her injured cat, Sadoff grabbed the feline and tossed it out of a window. The woman then went outside to rescue the cat, brought it back to the apartment, at which point Sadoff again threw it out of the window to the ground below.

This time, when the woman went to retrieve the cat, Sadoff followed and grabbed her neck from behind, which a bystander saw and intervened, though he too was grabbed by during the scuffle, police said.

As police were called amid the altercation, Sadoff fled on foot and has not been seen since.

The cat was found dead and has been transported to the state lab by Animal Control Officers for further examination and to determined an exact cause of death.

Neither the woman nor Good Samaritan who intervened reported injuries.

The investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant, and Sadoff is now wanted for:

Felony animal cruelty;

Felony destruction of property;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement;

Domestic assault and battery;

Assault and battery.

Sadoff was described as being 6-foot-2 weighing an estimated 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No other information was provided by investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.