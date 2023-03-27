Alleged Teen Rapist Drove Underage Victim To School After Sexual Assault In PWC, Police Say

A teenager was arrested on a rape charge for allegedly sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13 in Manassas, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Manassas resident Jose Bernaldino Aguilar-Abelares, 18, was arrested and charged with rape and object sexual penetration, following an alleged incident earlier this month involving a child, a spokesperson for the agency said on Monday, March 27.

Officers were called to a residence in Manaassas to investigate a reported sexual assault that was reported early on Wednesday, March 22.

It is alleged that the victim - who was under the age of 13 - was driven to an area home by Aguilar-Abelares, who then sexually assaulted her.

Following the assault, police say that Aguilar-Abelares drove his underage victim to school, where she proceeded to report it to school personnel who contacted the police department, leading to his arrest over the weekend.

Officials noted that the victim was known to Aguilar-Abelares, though the nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

Aguilar-Abelares is being held without bond and his court date is pending.

