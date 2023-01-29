Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In Dumfries, Police Say

A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say.

Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in police custody for a DUI and driving without a license.

According to police, shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, members of the Prince William County Police Department were called to the area of Williamstown Drive and Richmond Highway in Dumfries to report a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation determined that Barahona Benitez was driving north on Richmond Highway when he slowed down to navigate a turn onto Williamstown Drive.

As the vehicle slowed, detectives say that Moreno Medina opened a passenger door and exited from the vehicle onto the roadway while Barahona Benitez was still driving. She was found unconscious and treated at the scene by first responders and later died from her injuries at an area hospital on Saturday morning.

It is unclear what caused Moreno Medina to leap out of the moving vehicle.

During the investigation into the fatal crash, Barahona Benitez was determined to be intoxicated and driving without a license, police officials said. Moreno Medina was also believed to have been under the influence at the time she leaped to her death.

Barahona Benitez was charged with driving under the influence and having no operator’s license. His court date is pending and bond information was unavailable.

