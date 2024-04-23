Man Intentionally Rams Victim During Manassas Red Roof Inn Fight: Police

Michael Lee Beach was in a physical fight with a 51-year-old acquaintance at the Red Roof Inn on Automotive Drive in Manassas around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, April 21, county police said.

Beach drove toward the victim and struck him with the car intentionally before fleeing the area, police said. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, Beach was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit & run, and assault & battery.

